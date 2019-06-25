Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Humid morning in Delhi, thunderstorm predicted in evening

Humid morning in Delhi, thunderstorm predicted in evening

"The minimum temperature at 8.30 am was 27.8 degrees Celsius while the humidity level was 72 per cent," a MeT official said.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2019 11:23 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Thunderstorms predicted in Delhi today evening 

It was a humid morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the weatherman predicting gusty winds and thunderstorm towards the evening.

"The minimum temperature at 8.30 am was 27.8 degrees Celsius while the humidity level was 72 per cent," a MeT official said.

Related Stories

The afternoon would see overcast conditions and, the official said, adding, "Gusty winds and thunderstorm are likely towards the evening."

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 55 and 78 percent. 

Also Read: Good news for Delhiites! Monsoon to hit national capital this weekend

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryMaharashtra: Two transgenders rob women on pretext of healing 'curse' Next StoryRape convict Ram Rahim may be denied parole he wanted for 'farming'  