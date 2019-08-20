HIGH ALERT in Rajasthan after reports of terrorists' entry; security tightened at Jaipur Airport

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan on high alert after reports of terrorists' entry

Security has been tightened across Rajasthan after reports of infiltration of four terrorists into India from Gujarat border, a senior police officer said.

The security agencies have been alerted and the state police machinery has been asked to remain vigilant, the officer said, adding that all vehicles coming to Rajasthan are being thoroughly checked.

The security of Jaipur airport too has been tightened. Airport officials are monitoring each location via CCTV cameras, the police said.

A quick response team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has also been put on alert.

On Monday night, a high alert was sounded in the country including at the Rajasthan-Gujarat border soon after information was received that a group of four terrorists with an IS agent have entered India on Afghan passports.

The police have been directed to conduct strict checking of crowded locations, including hotels and bus stations.

