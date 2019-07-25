Moderate-intensity earthquake jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

A moderate-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district early Thursday, the Meteorological department said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property

The tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.47 am, the department said.

A moderate-intensity quake was felt in tribal district Kinnaur two days ago.

