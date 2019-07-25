Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
Moderate-intensity earthquake jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Tremors of a moderate-intensity earthquake were felt in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday. A moderate-intensity quake was felt in tribal district Kinnaur two days ago.  

Shimla Published on: July 25, 2019 10:30 IST
Moderate-intensity earthquake jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

 

A moderate-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district early Thursday, the Meteorological department said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property

The tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.47 am, the department said.

A moderate-intensity quake was felt in tribal district Kinnaur two days ago. 

