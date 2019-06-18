Congress names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its leader in 17th Lok Sabha

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary was on Tuesday named as leader of Congress in Lok Sabha by UPA chairperson and Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, party sources said.

According to top Congress sources, the letter nominating Chaudhary, an MP from West Bengal's Behrampur, as party leader in the lower house was sent to Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The party source said, however, the name of the chief whip has not been finalised yet.

Sonia Gandhi was elected as the Chairperson of the CPP on June 1. At the meeting, party leaders had empowered her to name the party leader and the chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress is again set to lose the position of Leader of Opposition post in the lower house as it falls two seats short.

The Congress won 52 out of 542 seats. As per rules, the Congress needs one-tenth of the total seats (54) to lay claim for the Leader of the Opposition's post.