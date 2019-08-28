Image Source : FILE Claiming police apathy, Mathura couple sets self on fire

A man and his wife set themselves on fire outside a police station here on Wednesday, alleging inaction by the police over their complaint that some village strongmen were harassing them, officials said.

The couple reached Surir police station in Mathura in the morning after pouring kerosene oil on their bodies and set themselves on fire there, with a purported video of the incident getting circulated on social media.

The couple suffered serious burn injuries and has been referred to Delhi for treatment, the officials said.

