Good news! Bone-dry Chennai finally gets rain, more relief in sight

Finally, some good news for bone-dry Chennai. After a record-breaking dry spell this year, rain gods have dawned upon Chennai. This comes as a huge relief as the parched state is already battling severe water crisis.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 16:28 IST
Finally, some good news for bone-dry Chennai. After a record-breaking dry spell this year, rain gods have dawned upon Chennai. 

This comes as a huge relief as the parched state is already battling a severe water crisis. 

According to the IMD's city forecast, Chennai is likely to get thunderstorms with rain today. The Regional MeT Department has also forecast the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu. This is expected to continue for a few more days after which heavy rains will be majorly dominant over isolated places in Tamil Nadu. 

Along with water crisis, Chennai has been facing intense and prolonged heat conditions. The largely deficient pre-monsoon rainfall and insufficient northeast monsoons paved way for one of the biggest water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

Have a look at how rain gods are bringing relief in Chennai:

