Explained: How bone dry Chennai is battling worst water crisis

Water, water, everywhere,

And all the boards did shrink;

Water, water, everywhere

Nor any drop to drink.

Chennai is hit by the very same crisis, one of the most important resources - WATER. The acute crisis is such that employees at Information Technology companies in Tamil Nadu have been asked to work from home and reduce the number of bathrooms in offices.

Even as tankers and alternative sources work as a relief to parched throats, employees from a cross-section of IT majors said their management have turned to various other ways to handle the situation. Top companies along Old Mahabalipuram Road, also known as the IT corridor, and the Siruseri IT Park have orally asked employees to work from home. However, some teams which are required for day to day operations, have been called in.

Water tankers: Permanent fixture of life in Chennai

Even as people are largely depending on private water tankers, it is taking time for these water tankers to reach them. A lady who booked a water tanker from Chennai Metro Water, the state-owned supplier on May 17, has still not received it. The 68-year-old, despite having complained umpteen number of times, remains deprived of water. The waiting period is so long that it has also pushed up the prices manifold as the demand outweighs the supply. There are also plastic pots at community wells where a lottery system decides who gets to draw water from the dark depths.

Schools face brunt of water crisis:

Schools in Chennai too are facing the brunt of the severe water crisis. While some have closed for a few days, others have announced leave for certain classes or only a half day session. Due to shortage of water, some schools have discreetly changed timings or closed down certain sections.

Hotels in soup:

In a bid to save water, small and medium-sized hotels are using plantain leaves instead of plates in Chennai. The move comes in the wake of the worsening water crisis in the state. Some hotels are even mulling ways to tackle the situation, including stopping lunch meals. According to Tamil Nadu Hotels Association Secretary, usage of water will be high if a typical South Indian lunch is served. There dishes will be served in couple of cups, apart from the plates. These have to be washed in fresh water. One of the options that is being looked at, he said, is to serve quick/executive lunch - premixed dishes like sambar/rasam/curd rice.

River Vaigai dries up:

River Vaigai in Tamil Nadu has dried due to intense heatwave in the state. Water canals inside the river, used for drinking water have also emptied. The Vaigai river which flows along the cities of Madhurai, Theni and Andipetti, had dried as the region lacked monsoon rains in the last four years.