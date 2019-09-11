Image Source : FILE CBI moves SC against whistleblower I-T officer

The CBI on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against protection from arrest for tainted Income Tax officer S.K. Shrivastava, who is also apparently a whistleblower against former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the NDTV and Aircel-Maxis cases.

Shrivastava was sacked in June after CBI raided his houses and recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 16.5 lakh in cash. The Orissa High Court had recently given him protection.

Shrivastava, in a letter, detailed the alleged fraud, corruption and immoral activities committed by Chidambaram during his tenure. Shrivastava has apparently listed out Chidambaram's major corruption and money laundering scams in NDTV and Aircel-Maxis cases.

