Chidambaram tweets: No officer has done anything wrong

Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is at present lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case, on Monday defended the officers involved in the case.

In a couple of his tweets, Chidambaram said that he doesn't want any official involved in the case to be arrested as they had done no wrong.

"I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following; People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer."

I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following :-



People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?'



I have no answer. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 9, 2019

In another tweet, the former union minister wrote, "No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested."

No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 9, 2019

Former Home Minister during UPA 2, is under 14-days judicial custody in Tihar jail in INX Media corruption case.

He accused the government and termed his arrest political vendetta. Chidambaram also mocked the Centre over the economic slowdown.

ALSO READ | Chidamabaram spent first night in Tihar sleeping on floor

ALSO READ | Chidambaram victim of 'Gujarat Model of Governance': Digvijaya Singh

ALSO READ | Confronted by 5 persons, Chidambaram answered 400 questions in CBI custody

WATCH | P Chidambaram is being treated like any other under-trial at the Tihar, no special privileges