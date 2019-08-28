Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL Maharashtra: Businessman held for Rs 24.55 crore tax fraud

A businessman has been arrested by

GST officials in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly

evading taxes worth Rs 24.55 crore by fraudulently issuing

invoices without actual supply of goods, an official said on

Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, searches were conducted at

three firms of businessman Bhavin Bharat Shah during which

incriminating documents and sale/purchase invoices were found,

a spokesperson of the Central GST and Excise department said.

Shah floated three firms, namely, M/s C B Shah and Co,

M/s Padmavati Enterprise and M/s Maanya Impex, which were

allegedly involved in the receipt of fake bills/invoices and

issuance of invoices without the supply of actual goods.

He allegedly availed wrong Input Tax Credit of Rs

24.55 crore on the basis of bogus invoices for Rs 136.38 crore

without the actual supply of goods, the official said.

"The payment for the said invoices was made through

RTGSand the cash was received after deduction of commission

of 50 per cent of the GST involved," he said.

"Shah also admitted that he had issued invoices to

various companies without the supply of goods or services on a

commission basis of two per cent and three per cent of the

value of goods," the spokesperson said.

Following the searches, Shah was arrested on Tuesday

and booked under relevant sections.

He was subsequently produced before a magisterial

court which remanded him in judicial custody till September 9,

the official added.

