Bengal: TMC leader found dead in West Midnapore; party blames BJP

In a fresh case of violence in West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress leader was found dead near his house in West Midnapore district of the state. The incident was reported Monday morning, police said.

The body of Ganesh Bhunia, a Trinamool block leader from Narayangarh, was recovered from a roadside bush and bore injury marks.

The incident comes just two days after a Trinamool leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Hooghly district's Vander railway station.

Meanwhile, the party has accused "BJP-backed miscreants" for the murder.

"The BJP is trying to establish the politics of violence and murder in Bengal. They are resorting to killings, loot, vandalism and arson to gain control over regions. Trinamool Congress is still patiently trying to protect the Democratic fabric in every possible way," a district Trinamool Congress leader said.

"The way they are trying to terrorise people after winning just 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, shows their true colour. We strongly protest against their brand of politics," he said.

Refuting the charges, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that Bhunia was murdered due to the infighting within the Trinamool leadership.

