Blast inside club in Bengal's Birbhum, no one injured

A massive blast occurred inside a club in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday night but no casualties were reported, police said on Sunday.

The severity of the blast was such that the roof and wall of one side of the club building at Mollarpur were blown away and some of the houses in the vicinity were damaged, police said.

"The blast inside the Meghdoot club on Saturday night was reported and an investigation is going on," police said.

Trinamool Congress district President Anubrata Modal alleged the club was run by BJP supporters and thousands of crude bombs, being supplied from Jharkhand, were stored in the club.

"These bombs are supplied to all over West Bengal to create violence," he claimed.

Mondal also raised questions on police role in the incident as the officials from local police station called the fire brigade to douse the fire caused by the blast and this "might destroy evidence".

"Forensic team should be called before the fire is tackled," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, however, accused the ruling Trinamool being involved in the incident.

