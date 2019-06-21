Bengal gold smuggler to be detained for full one year under COFEPOSA Act

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Central Government has directed that Bharat Biswas, booked by the Department of Revenue Intelligence for three cases for smuggling 32.66 kg of gold valued at Rs 10.15 crore, be kept under detention for a full term of one year till March 23, 2020.

The Central government issued the direction on Thursday by accepting the recommendation of the Central Advisory Board, as per provisions in the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA Act).

Biswas, a resident of Barbaria village under Shantala police station in Nadia district, was put under detention under the COFEPOSA Act after he was found to be the mastermind behind the three cases of seizure of gold during 2017-18 and 2018-19.

As per the provisions in the COFEPOSA Act itself such detention needs to be ratified by a Central Advisory Board comprising three sitting judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Central Advisory Board held its proceedings in Kolkata on May 10 and 11 and "after consideration of the presentation and the facts of the case were of the opinion that there is sufficient cause for detention of Biswas".

