J&K unit of CPI(M) demands release of political leaders under house arrest in Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI(M) on Wednesday condemned the house arrest of mainstream political leaders, including the party's senior leader and former MLA M Y Tarigami, in the Valley.

Many political leaders were placed under house arrest on Sunday night, hours before the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 gave special autonomous status to the state.

"We condemn the unlawful house arrest of all the political leaders of Kashmir, including Tarigami, and demand their immediate release," Regional Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sham Parshad Kesar said at a meeting here.

He termed the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and reorganise the state into two separate Union territories "undemocratic, unjustified and anti-people".

"This move will have serious ramifications in the days to come. There will be problem in Ladakh as Kargil people were opposing the UT status," he said.

