Army chief asks Kashmiri students to help create peaceful atmosphere

Army chief General Bipin Rawat Monday asked a group of Kashmiri students to contribute towards creating a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir and to "stay away from wrongful activities".

New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 20:20 IST
The Army chief told the students that they have an
The Army chief told the students that they have an important role to play in the progress of their areas.

The group of 140 students from Ramban, Reasi, Rajouri and Baramulla, accompanied by four teachers on a national integration tour, interacted with General Rawat, who shared his experiences of serving in these areas and motivated them to work hard and contribute actively in the nation building process.

He also exhorted them to join the armed forces and serve the nation.

"Work hard and you will succeed. Without it, no one can achieve nothing. Contribute towards creating a peaceful atmosphere. Don't indulge in wrongful activities. If you do that, you will be at a loss," he told the students.

"When the situation (in Kashmir) deteriorates, the schools are shut down, the work gets hampered and development takes a hit... We hope for a peaceful atmosphere... Your land is a paradise, you've got everything," he said.

"Study hard...become doctors, teachers and engineers and go back to your villages to work. Don't abandon your areas after you succeed. Your villages need good doctors, teachers...resolve the problems in your areas, help people there," he said. 

