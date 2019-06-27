Amit Shah visits Anantnag terror attack martyr's house in Srinagar

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Amit Shah arrives at the residence of martyred SHO Irshad Khan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited martyred Station House Officer (SHO) Irshad Khan's residence in Srinagar and visited his family.

SHO Khan (37) was shot during the Anantnag terror attack on June 12.

During the encounter with the terrorists, Irshad Khan stepped out of his armoured vehicle. That's when a bullet richocheted from his service rifle and hit him in the abdomen.

Khan was rushed to a local hospital and then to AIIMS, Delhi. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Five CRPF personnel and a militant were killed during the attack and subsequent encounter.

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

In addition to visiting the martyr's family, Shah chaired unified headquarters meeting of the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation in the state. The emphasis of the review was on the restoration of peace in the state.

Officials said that Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisor in charge of home affairs K Vijay Kumar, Chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, DGP Dilbagh Singh, heads of various intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces were present in the meeting chaired by Amit Shah.



A visit to Jammu & Kashmir is Amit Shah's first visit outside the national capital after taking charge as union home minister.

Governor Satya Pal Malik broke the protocol and received Shah at Srinagar airport. In the past, the governor has only received the prime minister at the airport.

