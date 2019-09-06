Friday, September 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
Chandrayaan 2
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Amethi: Two farmers fall asleep on railway track, run over by train

Amethi: Two farmers fall asleep on railway track, run over by train

The incident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi route in Ashrafpur village's Shivratanganj area here, they said.

PTI PTI
Amethi (UP) Published on: September 06, 2019 15:49 IST
Amethi: Two farmers fall asleep on railway track, run over
Image Source : PTI

Amethi: Two farmers fall asleep on railway track, run over by train

Two farmers sleeping on a railway track here were killed on Friday after they were run over by a train, police said.

The incident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi route in Ashrafpur village's Shivratanganj area here, they said.

Ajay Shankar Shukla (38) and Rajaram Passi (38), residents of Angoori village, had gone to water their fields near Ashrafpur in the morning. They fell asleep on the railway line adjacent to their fields and were run over by a train, Station House Officer, Shivratanganj, Bharat Upadhyay, said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. 

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi railway station

ALSO READ: Railways to install national flags at 41 places

ALSO READ: Assam's Tinsukia becomes India's 4000th WiFi-enabled railway station

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryProfessor emeritus row: New JNU admin doesn't understand a thing about education, says Shashi Tharoor Next StoryDelhi Metro Phase IV: Operational loss in project to be borne by Delhi government, says Supreme Court  