Friday, September 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi railway station

Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi railway station

A bogie of a train caught fire in New delhi railway station in platform number 8 on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2019 14:53 IST
Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New

Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi railway station

A major fire broke out in a train standing at platform number 8 of the New Delhi railway station on Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in the power car of a train at around 1.40 p.m, creating chaos at the railway station. However, no casualties have been reported.

According to northern railway officials, the fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express. Visuals shows flames coming out of the train and plumes of smoke shrouding the whole platform.

A railway official said that fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. However, the official refused to share the details of the reason of the fire. The power car was detached from the rest of the train to avoid spreading of the fire.

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndo-US joint military exercise begins in Washington Next StoryJNUSU polls: Voting underway with 14 candidates in fray, results on Sunday  