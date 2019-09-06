Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi railway station

A major fire broke out in a train standing at platform number 8 of the New Delhi railway station on Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in the power car of a train at around 1.40 p.m, creating chaos at the railway station. However, no casualties have been reported.

According to northern railway officials, the fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express. Visuals shows flames coming out of the train and plumes of smoke shrouding the whole platform.

A railway official said that fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. However, the official refused to share the details of the reason of the fire. The power car was detached from the rest of the train to avoid spreading of the fire.