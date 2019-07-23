Image Source : PTI Alert RPF man saves passenger at Kolkata Metro station

Ten days after a passenger suffered a horrible death in the Kolkata Metro as his arm got stuck in the sliding door of a train, on Tuesday another passenger, whose hand too got stuck in a train, was rescued by an alert RPF personnel.

When the RPF personnel at Netaji Bhavan Metro station at around 8.45 a.m. spotted a hand stuck in the doors of a Dumdum-bound train, he got the train stopped and rescued the person, Kolkata Metro CPRO Indrani Banerjee said. The person did not suffer any injury.

She blamed the incident on the huge office hour rush in the Metro train.

According to eyewitnesses, the Metro train's first two compartments had left the platform, when the RPF personnel got it stopped.

The incident brought back the grim memory of Sajal Kanjilal, a resident of the Kasba area of Kolkata, who was killed on July 13 while trying to board a Kavi Subhash-bound Metro train from the Park Street station during busy office hours.

While he failed to enter the Metro train, his hand got stuck in its door and the train started moving. On hearing the clamour of other passengers, the drive applied the emergency brake causing the victim to fall on the track. He was electrocuted to death.

ALSO READ: Man dies as Kolkata metro moves with his hand stuck between train gates