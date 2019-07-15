Monday, July 15, 2019
     
  Air India Pilot fails breathalyser test, suspended for three months

New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2019 12:52 IST
An Air India pilot was suspended for three months after he failed a pre-flight breathalyser test. According to an ANI report, the pilot was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru from New Delhi on July 13. He requested the airline to accommodate him as an additional crew member. 

He was, however, deplaned after he tested positive for alcohol during the mandatory pre-flight breath-analyser test. Last month, Air India's Regional Director was suspended for alleged shoplifting. 

The pilot namely Rohit Bhasin, who used to oversee Air India's operations in the eastern region, was held after a complaint was filed by the Australian Regional Manager against him. He was accused of shoplifting a wallet from a duty-free shop at Sydney Airport.  

 
 

