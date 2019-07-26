Friday, July 26, 2019
     
  Fire erupts at Ganesh Genesis high rise apartment in Ahmedabad, many trapped

Fire erupts at Ganesh Genesis high rise apartment in Ahmedabad, many trapped

Ganesh Genesis high rise building in Ahmedabad engulfed in flames on Friday. Fire fighting operations are currently underway as nearly 25 people are feared trapped inside the building. The blaze has also spread to the adjacent flats due to strong winds. As per initial reports, a short circuit at an apartment had led to the fire at Ganesh Genesis high rise.

New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2019 14:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Fire erupts at high rise building in Ahmedabad

A fire broke out at a high rise building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday. The fire erupted at Ganesh Genesis building in the city. Fire officials have reached the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue. Nearly 25 residents are trapped inside the building, while firefighters are conducting the rescue operations.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit at an apartment in the building. An explosion into a refrigerator was also reported.

The blaze has also spread to adjacent flats in the high rise building due to winds. Nearly all flats from 5th to 10th floor have engulfed in flames. 

The fire had erupted at nearly 12:00 pm at noon.  

Information on any injuries or casualties was not available. 

