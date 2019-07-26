Fire erupts at Ganesh Genesis high rise apartment in Ahmedabad, many trapped

Image Source : INDIA TV Fire erupts at high rise building in Ahmedabad

A fire broke out at a high rise building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday. The fire erupted at Ganesh Genesis building in the city. Fire officials have reached the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue. Nearly 25 residents are trapped inside the building, while firefighters are conducting the rescue operations.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit at an apartment in the building. An explosion into a refrigerator was also reported.

The blaze has also spread to adjacent flats in the high rise building due to winds. Nearly all flats from 5th to 10th floor have engulfed in flames.

The fire had erupted at nearly 12:00 pm at noon.

Information on any injuries or casualties was not available.

Also Read | MTNL building fire: All 84 people rescued safely in Bandra

Also Read | Fire breaks out at central Delhi's Kidwai Bhawan, none hurt