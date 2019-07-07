Image Source : PTI 474 held in anti-liquor drive in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Saturday arrested 474 people for drinking alcohol in the open and drunken driving, the police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made during 'Operation Clean-6', an anti-liquor drive launched in Gautam Buddh Nagar by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna.

"Breath analyser tests and patrolling was carried out across the district and 241 people were arrested from the city, while 233 from the rural areas," Krishna said.

Police have booked the accused under Section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and Section 34 (punishment for certain offences on roads) of the Police Act.

