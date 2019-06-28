15,000 bunkers being constructed along the border in J&K: Amit Shah

Image Source : PTI/FILE Amit Shah

For the safety of civilians living in the border areas of the Jammu and Kashmir, Centre has decided to construct 15,000 bunkers in the state.

The decision has been taken to construct 15,000 bunkers, 4400 of these have already been constructed. President’s rule has allowed the Centre to do a lot of stalled work, said Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, on Thursday.

On Friday, Amit Shah moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule the state for a period of six months.

Moving the resolution, he said since the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, it is essential that the President's Rule be extended for another six months with effect from July 3, 2019, reported PTI.

He said during the Governor's Rule and later President's Rule, the government has hit at the roots of terrorism.

The state has seen bloodshed in previous elections, but things have changed, he told the House. Home Minister urged the members to rise above party lines to support the resolution.