'Ayodhya a trailer; Kashi and Mathura yet to come,' Uddhav targets BJP over Ram Temple theft case

Mumbai:

Launching a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that the person who became India's prime minister with his party's support and 'hard work' wants to destroy 'Hindutva', referring to PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing his supporters in Mumbai, Uddhav said the Shiv Sena played a massive role in the construction of the Ram Temple, and his father Balasaheb Thackeray stood with the Hindus firmly when they were living in fear following the 1993 Mumbai bombings. Uddhav, however, said Hindus are not 'fools' and will not forgive those who are responsible for the loot at the Ram Temple.

"They say Ayodhya was a trailer, and Kashi and Mathura are yet to come; I am worried about the loot there," the former Maharashtra chief minister said, while targeting the BJP. "It is unfortunate that those looting Hindus are in power."

Calling for the Hindus to rise up against the BJP, Uddhav said the guilty would be given a clean chit despite their crime. He said he wants a 'Hindutva' that is free from the BJP, while hitting out at those who compared PM Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He said those responsible for the theft at Ram Temple have no right to invoke the name of Lord Ram. "I call upon all Hindus to join me in protecting Lord Ram. Today, Hindus from all walks of life are standing here with me," the Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo said in his remarks.

Uddhav was speaking at the 'Ram Raksha' agitation in Mumbai, which he had called in protest over the theft at the Ram Temple. The stir was organised at Dadar in central Mumbai, with Uddhav and his supporters reciting the Hanuman Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

Coming to allegations of theft at the Ram Temple, the case has caused a row across India, with political parties lambasting the BJP for it. Currently, this case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, which has arrested eight people so far.

The SIT has also recovered cash and jewelry from the accused, and the investigation remains underway. The police and the SIT have said further action will be taken accordingly.

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