'To break parties...': On Ram Temple theft case, Uddhav Thackeray's 'Operation Ram Mandir' allegation

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) of carrying out ‘Operation Ram Mandir’ in order to break MPs and MLAs away from opposition parties for 'personal and political gains'. His remarks come amid allegations of donation at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Thackeray launched the attack on the BJP after several of his party's MPs rebelled and defected to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Taking his criticism further, Thackeray alleged that the BJP had turned the Ram Temple donation theft case into a political tool. He claimed that funds linked to the alleged donation theft were being used to strengthen the BJP and to manufacture defections from opposition parties.

"It is unfortunate that Ram Mandir is now in the news for some other reason. MPs and MLAs are being poached and the entire thing is being called an 'Operation'. Is the BJP carrying out 'Operation Ram Mandir?” he said.

“Theft is indeed happening and there is ample evidence of the same. A few people are saying that the money stolen from Ram Mandir is being used to break parties. Hindus will not forgive them now.”

UBT MPs defection to Shinde faction

Out of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of the UBT, six defected to the Shinde camp, reducing its strength in the Lower House to just three. Since the rebel leaders had the two-third strength, they were able to evade the anti-defection law.

Along with the six rebel Lok Sabha members, Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Sachin Ahir also joined the Shinde faction after he filed his nomination for the post of deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council as a Shiv Sena candidate. Later, he was elected unopposed.

Following this, Aaditya Thackeray supported Uddhav's allegations, saying, "I think, first of all, the response came very late. Secondly, if someone is guilty, then the question is- who appointed those trustees in the first place? It was the BJP that appointed them, the central government under the BJP appointed them."

UBT leader Sanjay Raut, considered a close aide of Uddhav, too had alleged that defectors were financially incentivised to change sides.

Uddhav on Ram Temple donation theft case

Coming to the Ram Temple donation theft case, Uddhav has called out to all ‘who cannot stand the theft' and ‘those who have not deserted Hindutva, the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and those who are Hindus’ to a rally at Dadar area in Mumbai on Sunday, July 5.

“This is just the beginning. In the days to come, this will be done across the state wherever there is a Ram Temple or Hanuman Temple,” he said, confirming his presence.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.