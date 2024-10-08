Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 'Congress, NCP should declare CM face, will support', says Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray today (October 8) said that he will support the Chief Ministerial candidate announced by their alliance partners, Congress and Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party (NCP), ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election.

Uddhav Thackeray, speaking at the Vajra Nirdhar Parishad, a program organised by Shiv Sena on state level, highlighted the importance of securing victory in Maharashtra and showed support to the alliance partners.

"I say that Congress or NCP should declare the face of the Chief Minister and I will support them right now Because Maharashtra is important for us," Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP

Thackeray further slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of attempting to change the constitution and creating a fight in the whole country.

"The government sitting in Delhi was going to change the constitution but they could not do so. The results that have come in Haryana and Kashmir today, the people of every state take their own decisions. There was never a fight between Gujarati and Marathi. The two thugs sitting in Delhi have created a fight in the whole country," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also took a dig at BJP's 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' slogan, calling it "Sabka Sath, Dost ka Vikas." He further cornered BJP on recently launched schemes like 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' and others.

"Their only concern till the election is Sabka Saath and Dost Ka Vikas. This selfishness is dangerous for the country, Social institutions are very important. It is your job to free the public from confusion. After winning the election they say that these are just slogans. The public is watching all this. Whenever I roam around I see all this, Now they are announcing schemes one after the other, Doing advertisements, fifty crores for traitors and fifteen hundred for sisters." Thackeray said.

Referring to the recent Lok Sabha election results, Thackeray said, "We are proud that Maharashtra has brought them to their knees in the Lok Sabha." He further asserted that Shiv Sena still stand with Hindutva but not with BJP.

"My grandfather fought against the wrong Hindutvaists of that time, Babasaheb also said this. I left BJP, but that does not mean that we have left Hindutva."

Thackeray urged the public to 'stop' the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

"They are out to loot Maharashtra, we have to stop them, We need your support," he said. The 288 seats Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the poll dates.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).