Truck rams into several vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 1 dead, over 20 injured According to a police official, a speeding container trailer truck lost control after a brake failure and rammed into 20 to 25 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes.

Mumbai:

A major road accident took place on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Adoshi tunnel, under Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district.

Over 20 people injured in the accident

As per preliminary information, the incident led to a massive pile-up involving around 20 to 25 vehicles. Approximately 20 to 21 people were injured, and all were rushed to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. One of the injured, a woman, later died while undergoing treatment.

Police and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and carried out a rescue operation. The accident site was near Khopoli on the busy expressway.

Truck driver taken into custody

The truck driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police. A medical examination revealed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

"The driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police. However, a medical examination has shown he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered and a further probe is underway," a police official said.

