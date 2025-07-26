Woman falls into creek while following Google maps directions in Navi Mumbai | Video A woman in Navi Mumbai drove into a creek after Google Maps misdirected her, highlighting growing concerns over GPS navigation errors in India.

Mumbai:

A shocking incident occurred late Friday night in Navi Mumbai, where a woman, following directions from Google Maps, drove her car into a creek. The incident took place around 1 AM when the woman was travelling from Belapur to Ulwe.

What happened?

According to reports, Google Maps guided the woman onto a route beneath a bridge, instead of directing her to the bridge itself. Trusting the map, the woman followed the path, only to end up driving her car straight into a creek. The incident was witnessed by the local Marine Security Force, who were quick to respond.

When security personnel arrived at the scene, they found the woman floating in the water. They immediately rescued her and managed to pull her out of the creek. Later, with the help of a crane, the car was also retrieved from the water. Fortunately, the woman was unharmed, and she was safely escorted back to her home.

A series of similar incidents

This is not the first time that Google Maps has been linked to accidents in India. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, raising concerns about the accuracy and reliability of GPS-based navigation systems.

In December 2024, a similar mishap occurred in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Three young men travelling from Kanpur to Pilibhit used Google Maps, but the app directed them to a narrow, unpaved path along a canal near the Pilibhit Bypass. The car flipped over into the canal, but fortunately, none of the passengers suffered serious injuries.

The growing concern of GPS-based navigation errors

Despite the convenience provided by GPS navigation apps like Google Maps, such incidents have raised alarms about their accuracy, especially in unfamiliar or poorly mapped areas. While these apps are generally reliable, they can sometimes suggest routes that are unsafe or impractical, leading to dangerous outcomes.

Safety precautions for drivers

With road accidents taking thousands of lives daily in India, drivers must remain vigilant while using navigation apps. It's important to cross-check routes, especially when navigating through unfamiliar roads, and exercise caution while following directions. One small mistake can put lives at risk, and as these incidents show, technology can sometimes be a double-edged sword.

As authorities investigate the incident, the public is urged to be more cautious when relying solely on GPS systems and ensure they are using common sense in road navigation.

In the wake of this unfortunate event, experts are calling for more rigorous checks and improvements in the algorithms of navigation apps to prevent such accidents in the future.