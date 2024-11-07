Teosa Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Teosa Assembly Election 2024: In the 2019 elections, Congress candidate Adv Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur secured 76218 votes and defeated Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Shriram Wankhade who got 65857 votes.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2024 7:21 IST
Teosa Assembly Election 2024: Teosa assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Amravati district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of Amravati(SC) Parliament Seat.

Teosa Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given tickets to Rajesh Shriram Wankhade and Congress has fielded Adv. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur.

Teosa Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date
The Teosa constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Teosa Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date
The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra. 

Teosa Voter Turnout
In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Teosa Assembly constituency was 2,97,989 or 58.28 per cent.

