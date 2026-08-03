Sunetra Pawar receives Election Commission's notice over constitutional amendments in NCP

New Delhi:

The Election Commission sent a notice to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sunetra Pawar, over the constitutional changes made by the party in February 2026. The EC has asked the party chief to submit documents related to the amendments made by the party to its constitution.

The Commission sent a letter to the NCP chief Sunetra, the wife of former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier in the year. "It has been observed that amendments to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36 have been carried out by the Party," the letter from the EC read.

The Commission added that for only Article 18 (i), the supporting documents were submitted and not for the other amendments. The letter further asked the NCP chief to submit the documents related to the other amendments.

"However, the supporting document furnished by the party, i.e., the Resolution passed in the National Convention held on 26.02.2026, mentions amendment to only Article 18(1)," the letter further stated.

"In view of the above, it is requested that a copy of the relevant Resolution and/or other supporting documents in respect of the amendments made to Articles 6, 7, 12, 32 and 36 also be furnished for consideration of the amended Constitution by the Commission," it added.

Sunetra elected as NCP chief in February 2026

Meanwhile, Sunetra was unanimously elected as the new national president of the NCP following a key decision taken at the party's national executive meeting at the national convention. The proposal received unanimous support from all leaders and delegates present at the convention. Following this, Sunetra was officially declared the national president of the NCP, marking a new chapter in the party's leadership and organisational journey after Ajit died in a plane crash in January 2026.

Pawar, who has served as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramanti on January 28. The 66-year-old leader was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He was also the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, non-consecutively.

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