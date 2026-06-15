Will seven Uddhav Sena MPs join Shinde faction ahead of Monsoon Session? Former MP makes big claim

Mumbai:

Political speculation in Maharashtra has intensified amid claims that seven Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are set to join Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Adding fuel to the speculation, Shiv Sena leader and former MP Krupal Tumane claimed that the induction of the seven MPs into the Shinde camp would take place before the Monsoon Session. He also said that an "Operation Tiger" is about to unfold in Maharashtra politics.

Tumane, who is a Member of the Legislative Council of Maharashtra, further added that following the "Operation Tiger" involving MPs, there would be an "Operation Tiger" for MLAs as well, noting that 16 MLAs are currently in contact with Eknath Shinde.

'Operation Tiger to take place soon'

Tumane said that preparations for the political move have already been completed. "People will soon see the Shinde faction's 'Operation Tiger.' Just as a thorough examination is conducted before a medical operation, all investigative procedures for 'Operation Tiger' have been completed, and the operation will take place shortly. The lead surgeon for this is Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde," he said.

The former MP also claimed that five MPs were absent from a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, while two others who attended the meeting are allegedly in touch with Shinde.

When will MPs switch parties?

According to Tumane, discussions with the seven MPs have already taken place, and they are expected to formally join Shinde's Shiv Sena in Delhi before the Monsoon Session begins.

"Seven MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's party are in touch with us. All discussions have been concluded, and these MPs will join the Shinde faction in Delhi before the Monsoon Session. All MPs and MLAs desire development in their constituencies, and Eknath Shinde's party is on the path of development," he claimed.

He further alleged that several legislators and MPs are impressed by the developmental work being carried out in constituencies represented by the Shinde faction. "Since development work is progressing in the constituencies of Shiv Sena's legislators, 16 MLAs, alongside the seven MPs, have expressed their desire to join the Shinde faction."

It is pertinent to mention that Krupal Tumane won the two consecutive Lok Sabha polls from Ramtek in 2014 and 2019.

'16 MLAs in touch with Shinde'

He also claimed that 16 MLAs from Thackeray's party are in contact with Shinde and may join the ruling Shiv Sena after the Maharashtra Monsoon Session.

"16 MLAs are also in contact with Shinde. These 16 MLAs will join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction following Maharashtra's monsoon session. The induction of 7 MPs is certain, and these 16 MLAs will also join the Shinde faction soon thereafter," he said.

"Currently, 7 MPs are in touch with us. There are 2 MPs who are not willing; however, they might change their minds in the future. All these MPs and MLAs reached out to Shinde on their own; they are looking to secure their futures," he added.

Also Read: A split in UBT? Uddhav Sena holds key meet amid buzz over MPs defection to Shinde camp

Also Read: Will NCP(SP) return to Congress fold? Merger buzz intensifies