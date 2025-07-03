Sena UBT leader Rajan gets traders slapped, makes them apologise for not speaking Marathi | Video In a video posted on social media, the Sena UBT leader and his subordinates repeatedly demanded that the traders converse only in Marathi, raising serious concerns about the safety of the business community.

Mumbai:

In another case of language vigilantism in the state, former MP Rajan Vichare from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) summoned some of the traders to his office, where they were allegedly beaten by his supporters and forced to apologise for not speaking Marathi.

Check the viral video here

In a video posted on social media, the Sena UBT leader and his subordinates repeatedly demanded the traders converse only in Marathi, raising serious concerns about the safety of the business community.

Check the last such incident in Maharashtra

The latest incident comes close on the heels of the Mira-Bhayandar episode, where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers brutally attacked a restaurant owner for not using Marathi while interacting with customers.

However, the Mira-Bhayandar business community responded swiftly, shutting down several shops in protest against the rising threats and violence in the name of language.

After the MNS assault, shops across Mira-Bhayandar were down on July 3 morning with images of deserted streets and closed markets going viral on social media.

Various traders across the state expressed anxiety about their safety, saying such incidents are hurting communal harmony and business sentiment.