Sanjay Raut calls Operation Sindoor a 'failure', faces backlash from BJP and allies Sanjay Raut's remarks calling 'Operation Sindoor' a failure have triggered a political storm, drawing sharp criticism for allegedly undermining the armed forces and national security.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has stirred a political controversy with his comments labelling ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a “failure.” The remarks, made during a press conference on Thursday, have drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, especially from the BJP and factions of the Shiv Sena.

Addressing the media, Raut questioned the outcome of the Indian military operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), saying, “Operation Sindoor was a failure. However, in the interest of the nation, the opposition does not want to talk much about it.” He added that the operation was launched in response to the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam and held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible. “As penance, Amit Shah should resign. Prime Minister Modi should remove him from the cabinet,” Raut said.

The remarks have provoked intense reactions from the BJP, which accused the Sena (UBT) leader of undermining national security efforts and disrespecting the armed forces. BJP national spokesperson Tuhin A. Sinha criticised the party’s conduct, stating, “This is no longer Balasaheb Thackeray’s party. Sanjay Raut’s comments are a disgrace and an affront to the bravery of our armed forces.”

Several BJP leaders condemned Raut’s statement, framing it as aligning with adversarial narratives. Political analyst Pradeep Bhandari wrote on social media, “Calling ‘Operation Sindoor’ a failed mission echoes enemy propaganda. This undermines the morale of our forces and aligns with those attempting to question India’s fight against terrorism.”

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam also joined the chorus of criticism, calling Raut’s remarks a “disgrace to the country.” He asserted that the operation had successfully neutralized terror camps across the border and should be a matter of national pride.

Sanjay Nirupam, a former Congress leader now with the Shiv Sena, said Raut’s statements were irrational and disrespectful. “While the nation celebrates our armed forces, this kind of commentary reflects a mindset that seeks political relevance at the cost of national unity,” he said.

The controversy comes just a day after Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Indian military’s execution of Operation Sindoor during a public address in Maharashtra. Shah had said that had Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, “he would have hugged PM Modi” for the operation’s success.

The operation, carried out from May 7 to May 10, was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack and targeted multiple terror camps across the Line of Control. It has been hailed by many in the government and defence establishment as a significant step in India’s ongoing counter-terrorism strategy.

As the political fallout continues, Raut’s remarks have sparked questions within his own ranks, with allies distancing themselves from his views amid mounting public sentiment in support of the armed forces.