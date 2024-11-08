Sakoli Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sakoli Assembly Elections 2024

Sakoli Assembly Election 2024: The Sakoli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 62 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Sakoli Assembly constituency comes under the Bhandara - Gondiya Lok sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

In 2019, Nanabhau Patole of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr Parinay Ramesh Fuke of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6240 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Dr Prashant Yadavrao Padole won from Bhandara - Gondiya Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 37380 votes by defeating Sunil Baburao Mendhe of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sakoli Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 226671 voters in the Sakoli assembly constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this 114744 were male and 111927were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 2051 postal votes were cast in the constituency

In 2014, there were 217906 voters in the Sakoli assembly constituency during the 2014 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 111294 were male and 106612 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1883 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Sakoli Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sakoli constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Sakoli Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Sakoli Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP: Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar

Congress: Nana Patole

Sakoli Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole won the seat with a margin of 6240 votes (2.75%). He was polled 95208 votes and defeated BJP candidate Dr Parinay Ramesh Fuke, who got 88968 votes. VBA candidate Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye stood third with 34436 votes or 15.06 % vote share.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kashiwar Rajesh Lahanu won the seat. He was polled 80902 votes with a vote share of 36.95%. Congress candidate Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye got 55413 votes with a vote share of 25.31 % and was the runner-up.

Sakoli Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

1962: Balkrishna Samrit- Indian National Congress

1967: Shamrao Kapgate- Bharatiya Jana Sangh

1972: Martand Kapgate-Indian National Congress

1978: Madhukar Bedarkar- Indian National Congress

1980: Jayant Katakwar- Indian National Congress

1985: Jayant Katakwar- Indian National Congress

1990: Hemkrishna Kapgate- Bharatiya Janata Party

1995: Hemkrishna Kapgate- Bharatiya Janata Party

1999: Sewakbhau Nirdhanji Waghaye- Indian National Congress

2004: Sewakbhau Nirdhanji Waghaye- Indian National Congress

2009: Nana Patole- Bharatiya Janata Party

2014: Rajesh Lahanu Kashiwar -Bharatiya Janata Party

2019: Nana Patole-Indian National Congress

Sakoli Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sakoli Assembly constituency was 228700 or 71.74 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 218970 or 73.93 per cent.