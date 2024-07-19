'Judiciary will take its course,' says IAS trainee Puja Khedkar as UPSC files complaint against her

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (VIDEO SCREENGRAB) IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar

Hours after the Union Public Service Commission initiated a series of actions against her, including the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) and the issuance of a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for the cancellation of her candidature in the Civil Services Examination-2022 for allegedly faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond the permissible limit, IAS trainee Puja Khedkar on Friday (July 19) stated that she will reply to the judicial proceedings, which will take their course in the matter.

"Judiciary will take its course; whatever it is, I will reply to that," Khedkar told the media who is also facing additional charges of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune recently.

UPSC initiates action against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar

Significantly, the statement by the controversial IAS trainee Puja Khedkar comes after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today (July 19) initiated a series of actions against her, including the registration of a police case for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity.

The Commission also issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for the cancellation of her candidature in the Civil Services Examination-2022 and debarment from future examinations and selections.

"The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted a detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022. From this investigation it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address," the commission in an official statement said.

"The UPSC has, therefore, initiated a series of actions against her, including Criminal Prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the Police Authorities and has issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022/ debarment from future examinations/ selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination-2022," it added.

READ MORE | IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar sent to police custody till July 20

READ MORE | UPSC files FIR against IAS trainee Puja Khedkar for fraud case, issues Show Cause Notice