IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar sent to police custody till July 20 This follows Manorama Khedkar's arrest over allegations of threatening individuals with a gun in a land dispute, adding to the mounting legal challenges faced by her daughter, who is under investigation for submitting fraudulent certificates during her IAS exam.

In a significant development, Manorama Khedkar, the mother of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, has been remanded to police custody until July 20. The court's decision comes amidst the escalating legal troubles faced by Puja Khedkar, who is embroiled in a fake certificate controversy.