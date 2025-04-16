IMD Weather update today: Heatwave to intensify in north, west India; rainfall predicted in these states North, Central, and Western India are currently experiencing intense heat, with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing a heatwave alert for several states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Madhya Pradesh between April 16 and 19.

New Delhi:

After a brief respite last week, heatwave conditions have again begun to impact north, central, and western India. Due to the scorching temperatures, stepping outdoors has become difficult for many. Meanwhile, some states are witnessing spells of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the next five days across several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, with a sharp rise in temperature likely.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance is likely to become active from 16 April, leading to rain and strong winds in some parts of northwestern India.

Heatwave to continue in these states

As per the forecast, Rajasthan will continue to face extreme heat until 19 April, with the period from 16 to 18 April being especially severe. Gujarat is expected to experience heatwave conditions on 16 and April 17. Similarly, Punjab, Haryana, and western Madhya Pradesh may face heatwaves from 16 to 18 April. Heatwaves may also affect parts of western Rajasthan from 16 to 18 April and eastern Rajasthan on 17 and 18 April.

Delhi weather forecast today

The heatwave has intensified in Delhi-NCR. On 16 April, the day is expected to begin with mostly clear skies, gradually becoming partly cloudy by evening. Heatwave conditions are likely in different parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 40 and 42°C, while the minimum will range from 23 to 25°C.

Rain and hailstorms expected in these states

Rain is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya until 17 April. Due to the western disturbance over the western Himalayan region, heavy rainfall is likely in some areas. Rain and hailstorm are expected in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on 18 April.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also experience hailstorms on April 18 and 19. Scattered dust storms and thunderstorms are likely in western Rajasthan on 16 April and eastern Rajasthan on 17 April.

Over the next five days, scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h), is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Karnataka. On 17 April, Kerala and Mahe are also expected to witness scattered to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h).