Politics in Maharashtra will remain centered around Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray: Sanjay Raut

Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar at the latters residence, in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) camp leader Sanjay Raut has said that Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are the major leaders in the state and the politics here will remain centered around them only.

"It doesn't matter that Sharad Pawar and (his nephew) Ajit Pawar are seen together (after split in the party in July). In 2024, the Sharad Pawar faction will make Ajit Pawar bite the dust. The state politics will revolve around only Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," Raut said while speaking to reporters.

Sanjay Raut also responded to PM Modi's 'Murkho Ka Sardar' taunt at Rahul Gandhi saying, "Those who call Rahul Gandhi 'murkhon ka sardar' have realised which way the political winds are blowing. If Rahul Gandhi is 'murkhon ka sardar', why do you even talk about him . If you are criticising him day in and out, it shows the BJP's fear for Rahul."

He claimed the Congress will win all the five states where assembly elections are being held in November (voting has been completed in Mizoram) and added this will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will embark on a state-wide tour after Diwali and an organizational overhaul was on the cards.

