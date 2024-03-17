MVA's seat-sharing formula finalised, Thackeray's Sena gets 22 seats, Congress 16, Pawar's NCP -10: Souces

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners - Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar - have reached an agreement on a seat-sharing deal, said the sources on Sunday. According to sources, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 22 seats, while Congress 16 seats and Sharad Pawar's NCP 10 seats.
22 seats on which Shiv Sena (UBT) may contest are -
Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Raigarh, Maval, Thane, Kalyan, Palghar, Mumbai South, South Central Mumbai, North West Mumbai, North Mumbai, North East Mumbai, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Hathkanangle (left for Swabhimani Paksha's Raju Shetty), Jalgaon, Nashik, Shirdi, Sangli.
Congress is likely to fight on these seats:
Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola (left for Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's Prakash Ambedkar), Latur, Nanded, Jalna, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur and North Central Mumbai.
Sharad Pawar's NCP is likely to get these 10 seats:
Baramati, Shirur, Madha, Satara, Wardha, Bhiwandi, Raver, Ahmednagar, Beed and Dindori
The source said the consensus reached in the MVA after a meeting held last night. Congress was on a backfoot after Rahul Gandhi advised the party not to engage in a tug of war for the seat-sharing.