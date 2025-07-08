Mumbai's British-era bridge rebuilt, named after Operation Sindoor; inauguration on July 10 The British-era bridge will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BMC said Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Narwekar, and other senior leaders and civic officials will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

Mumbai:

In a significant infrastructural update for Mumbai, the newly built bridge replacing the historic Carnac Bridge has been christened "Sindoor" -- a name dedicated to the valour of Operation Sindoor. The bridge, which stands as a modern engineering feat, is set to be opened for vehicular traffic on July 10. The British-era bridge will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday morning, civic officials said. In a release issued on late Tuesday evening, the BMC said Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Narwekar, and other senior leaders and civic officials will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

154-year-old structure was unsafe

The previous 154-year-old Carnac Bridge, a British-era structure, was found to be structurally unsafe during a detailed audit and was consequently demolished in November 2022 to ensure public safety. Its demolition had led to traffic congestion and detours, heavily affecting the daily commute and freight movement in the area. Now rebuilt with advanced design and safety features, the new Sindhur Bridge not only restores connectivity but also pays tribute to India’s military legacy through its name. The dedication of the bridge to Operation Sindhur adds a patriotic touch.

Bridge named after military operation

The east-west connector, earlier known as the Carnac Bridge and named after former Bombay Province governor James Rivett Carnac, who held the office from 1839 to 1841, has been rechristened as 'Sindoor Bridge' (after Operation Sindoor). A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official told media that Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had written to the civic body recommending the renaming of the ROB as 'Sindoor Bridge' in honour of the May 7-10 military operation against Pakistan's terror sites and air bases.

Bridge to ease south Mumbai traffic

The bridge, which connects eastern and western parts of the Central Railway's train tracks (between Mumbai CSMT and Masjid stations) and links to P D'Mello Road, will help ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in South Mumbai. The Sindoor Bridge was rebuilt by the BMC after the original 150-year-old structure was declared unsafe by the Central Railway (CR) and dismantled in August 2022.

About the bridge

According to the BMC, the new structure, constructed as per a design approved by CR, spans a total length of 328 metres, including a 70-metre stretch within Railway limits, and 230 metres of approach roads on either side. It features two steel girders, each 70 metres long, 26.5 metres wide, and 10.8 metres high, weighing 550 metric tonnes, mounted on reinforced concrete piers. Work on the eastern approach, including piling, civil works, and asphalting, was completed in just four months, as per the civic body.

ALSO READ: Bridge washed away, Yamunotri route disrupted in Uttarkashi as Uttarakhand reels under heavy rains | VIDEO