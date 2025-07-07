Bridge washed away, Yamunotri route disrupted in Uttarkashi as Uttarakhand reels under heavy rains | VIDEO Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and adjacent areas of Uttarakhand has increased the water flow in the Alaknanda River. However, even after the heavy rainfall and increased water flow, the river is still flowing below the danger mark.

Uttarkashi:

Amid intense rainfall in the region, a bridge at Ojri on the national highway leading to Yamunotri in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was washed away on Monday morning, officials said. As per details, the incident has severely disrupted road connectivity to the holy shrine of Yamunotri which prompted swift action from the authorities. The Uttarkashi Police informed that restoration work is already underway, with efforts focused on re-establishing access to the area as soon as possible.

Heavy rains batter Rudraprayag district

Meanwhile, heavy rains also battered parts of Rudraprayag district on Monday, raising concerns of further disruptions. The situation comes close on the heels of an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, warning of widespread heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand for the next four days. According to the IMD, districts likely to be affected include Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag. The persistent downpour poses risks of landslides, road blockages, and flash floods, especially in the hill regions.

CM conducts aerial survey of damage

Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and adjacent areas of Uttarakhand has increased the water flow in the Alaknanda River. However, even after the heavy rainfall and increased water flow, the river is still flowing below the danger mark. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district on Sunday. The recent heavy rains had caused sections of the national highway to be washed away, disrupting connectivity to the pilgrimage site.

Last week, the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at two points between Silai Band and Ojri, severely affecting local travel and pilgrimage traffic. According to Uttarkashi Police, "The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri due to some parts of the highway being washed out. It may take time to restore the route."

Landslide alert issued for hills

Rudraprayag Police also shared the rain warning on X, stating, "The Geological Survey Department of the Government of India has issued a warning on July 7, 2025, for a high likelihood of landslides in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts."

