Mumbai: Man dies after getting stuck in fence while getting down from local train

A 27-year-old man died on Thursday morning after his neck got trapped in an iron fence while trying to get down from a local train from the wrong side at Mumbai Central railway station, officials said. The incident occurred around 9:45 am on a platform of the Mumbai Central station on the Western Railway line.

According to railway police, the man attempted to alight from the train on the side facing the iron fencing instead of the designated platform. His neck became wedged in the fence, resulting in serious injuries. Passengers later found him hanging from the fence and bleeding.

He was rushed to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A post-mortem examination is underway.

Eyewitnesses said the victim tried to disembark from the opposite side of the platform. Police officials confirmed that the injury occurred when his neck got stuck in the iron bars during the attempt.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from PTI)