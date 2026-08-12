Maharashtra to set up high-level panel to recommend reforms in govt recruitment exams

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (August 12) said that a high-level committee will be constituted to recommend comprehensive reforms to the examination system for various government recruitments.

Committee to make recruitment examinations more secure, transparent and effective

The Chief Minister further said that the committee will visit all revenue divisions and hold discussions with students, educational institutions and other stakeholders before submitting its report on measures to make recruitment examinations more secure, transparent and effective.

Fadnavis issued the directions at a special meeting held at his official residence, Varsha, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who made several suggestions, said an official release issued after the meeting.

As per the official statement, the committee will be headed by General Administration Department Additional Chief Secretary V Radha and include Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Information Technology Secretary Virendra Singh, Animal Husbandry Secretary N Ramaswamy and Nashik Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam as members.

Officials said the panel's recommendations would serve as the basis for a comprehensive state policy.

Maharashtra to have 25,000 secure classrooms for recruitment exams

Last month, both houses of Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid massive protests, led by the youth group Cockroach Janta Party, over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG paper leak and other exam-related irregularities.

Although Maharashtra already has a law dealing with the issue, Fadnavis directed officials to complete within the next two weeks the process of extending the more stringent central legislation to the state, according to the release.

The Chief Minister also ordered the establishment of at least 25,000 secure classrooms across Maharashtra for conducting recruitment examinations.

The meeting also discussed the roles of district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police and senior education department officials in ensuring the smooth conduct of examinations.

Officials also examined examination systems followed by various countries, existing procedures in Maharashtra and possible reforms to strengthen the recruitment examination process. Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and other senior officials were present at the meeting, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)

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