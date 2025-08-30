Maratha reservation row: Maharashtra govt extends Genealogy Committee's term amid Jarange's protest On the second day of his fast, Jarange said he would not budge until the community’s demands were fulfilled. He is demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis under OBC for job and education reservations.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Saturday extended the term of the Genealogy Committee till June 30 next year amid Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike for Maratha reservation, ANI reported. The committee is in charge of providing caste certificates and caste validity certificates to qualified individuals from the Maratha community, particularly those from the Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha groups.

This committee is chaired by the Tehsildar at the taluka level.

The Maharashtra Ministry of Social Justice has issued the government decision in this regard.

Manoj Jarange initiated his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Friday. He started his march from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday, covering over 400 km. Jarange was welcomed by a large crowd of supporters at Vashi as he entered the city, accompanied by a convoy of hundreds of vehicles.

Will not budge until demands are met, says Jarange

On the second day of his fast, Jarange said he would not budge until the community’s demands were fulfilled. He is demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis under OBC for job and education reservations.

“We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category. We don't want to indulge in politics.We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community,” he said.

Jarange’s supporters took shelter at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus amid overnight rains in Mumbai. They accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of not providing adequate facilities, including water supply and toilets, to the protesters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) asks Shah, Fadnavis to meet Jarange

Reacting over the Maratha reservation row, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should meet Jarange to dissolve contention. Raut also said the courts should refrain from interfering in the matter.

"Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil is protesting in Mumbai, the court shouldn't interfere. The protest is peaceful, and now CM Devendra Fadnavis should go and meet Jarange Patil; if not, the situation will deteriorate. Union Home Minister Amit Shah should shed his arrogance and meet him as well, since the issue of reservation comes under the Home Ministry... but he comes here just for fun," he said.