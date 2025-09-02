Maratha reservation: Maharashtra government eases process to obtain Kunbi caste certificate | How to apply Maratha quota: In the Marathwada region, the demand for caste-based reservations for Marathas has persisted for decades due to historical, social, and cultural links between the Maratha and Kunbi communities.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has announced a major decision to simplify the process of issuing Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, or Maratha-Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community following Manoj Jarange Pati's indefinite fast at the Azad Maidan. The move follows the recommendations of the Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd.) committee, which was tasked with studying the Hyderabad, Satara, and Bombay gazettes.

In the Marathwada region, the demand for caste-based reservations for Marathas has persisted for decades due to historical, social, and cultural links between the Maratha and Kunbi communities. Over the past two years, the Shinde committee has toured all eight districts of Marathwada and unearthed thousands of documents related to the Kunbi community. It has also collected records from archives in Hyderabad and Delhi.

What the new Maratha quota order says

The government has decided to form local committees at the village level to verify claims and submit reports to the competent authority.

Each village-level committee will include:

Village revenue officer

Gram panchayat officer

Assistant agriculture officer

How to apply for a Kunbi caste certificate

Members of the Maratha community who do not possess land ownership records can submit an affidavit confirming that they or their ancestors resided in the area prior to 13 October 1967.

If a relative within the village or extended family already holds a Kunbi caste certificate, applicants can submit an affidavit establishing the relationship. The committee will then verify lineage and prepare a report.

Based on the committee’s findings, the competent authority will decide whether to issue a Kunbi caste certificate.

Objectives of the government

To speed up and streamline the process of issuing certificates to the Maratha community

To base caste verification on historical records and genealogical evidence

To formally recognise documents from the Hyderabad gazette and other archives

The government has also clarified that the Shinde committee’s term has been extended until December 31, and further action will be taken on the basis of its findings. The order was issued in the name of the Governor and under his authority.