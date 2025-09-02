Advertisement
  3. Mumbai Maratha Protest: Bombay HC asks Manoj Jarange, his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm

Mumbai Maratha Protest LIVE Updates: The stand-off over the Maratha quota issue showed no sign of resolving as 43-year-old activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast entered its fifth day on Tuesday.

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil, during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil, during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The Mumbai Maratha protest continued as activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite hunger strike, demanding Maratha reservation, entered its fifth day on Tuesday, even as the Bombay High Court asked his supporters to vacate all streets in the city by noon and restore normalcy. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police served a notice to Jarange and his team, asking them to leave Azad Maidan, where he has been holding the protest. Jarange has been pressing for the inclusion of the Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category to avail reservation benefits. Thousands of his supporters from across Maharashtra have reached Mumbai in trucks and buses to participate in the agitation. Though some Maratha quota protesters shifted their trucks to designated parking spaces on Monday night, many of the vehicles were still parked at the CSMT square and on the connecting roads.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Mumbai Maratha Protest

  • 1:38 PM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bombay HC asks Jarange, his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm or face action

    The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan here by 3 pm or face action. The court warned of action, including exemplary cost and contempt action, if Jarange and his supporters do not vacate the place.

    A bench of acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe Jarange said it wants complete normalcy restored by 3 pm, and if not, then they, too, will get on the streets. Jarange and his supporters have violated the law and hence have no right to occupy Azad Maidan without any permission, the HC said.

    "This is a very serious situation. We are not satisfied with the state government too. There seems to be some lapse on part of the government also," it said.

  • 1:22 PM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Situation very serious and there has been lapse on part of Maharashtra govt too: Bombay HC

    Situation very serious and there has been lapse on part of Maharashtra government too, says Bombay HC.

  • 1:22 PM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bombay HC says Manoj Jarange and his supporters violated law

     Bombay HC says Manoj Jarange and his supporters violated law and must vacate Azad Maidan immediately.

  • 1:21 PM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manoj Jarange apologises to Bombay HC for misbehaviour by few supporters o

    Maratha stir: Manoj Jarange apologises to Bombay HC for misbehaviour by few supporters on city streets and trouble caused to common man.

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We will not leave Mumbai until all our demands are implemented: Manoj Jarange

    At Azad Maidan, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil said, "I tell the government and Fadnavis that we will not leave Mumbai until all our demands are implemented...Withdraw the cases against all Maratha protesters in the state, dismiss the Police personnel who attacked us and file cases against them...Devendra Fadnavis should not even think of lathi-charging the boys through the police. Otherwise, we will show Devendra Fadnavis what Marathas are…"

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Protesters haven’t violated any law: Jarange

    Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil said that the protesters had not violated any law, after Mumbai Police issued a notice asking all protesters to vacate Azad Maidan today, citing violation of interim order that laid out conditions while granting them permission for the agitation.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange

    At Azad Maidan, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil said that nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai.

     

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bombay HC directs Manoj Jarange's supporters to vacate all streets

    The Bombay High Court has asked Manoj Jarange's supporters to vacate all streets in the city by Tuesday noon and restore normalcy. Noting that Mumbai was "literally paralysed" due to Maratha agitation, which has violated all conditions and brought the city to a standstill, the HC on Monday stated it was giving an "opportunity" to Jarange and protesters to ensure all streets are vacated and cleaned by Tuesday noon.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why is Manoj Jarange on hunger strike?

    Activist Manoj Jarange has been demanding inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for reservation benefits.

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maratha quota stir: Mumbai Police issue notice to Jarange, ask him to vacate Azad Maidan

    Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to activist Manoj Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan at the earliest, as his hunger strike over the Maratha quota demand entered its fifth day, officials said. Though permission was granted earlier for a gathering of 5,000 protesters at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, more than 40,000 agitators arrived from various parts of Maharashtra, the police said in the notice.

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Sep 02, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manoj Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan enters fifth day

    Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike at Azad Maidan enters the fifth day. Visuals from the spot as the activist and his supporters continue to remain here. 

