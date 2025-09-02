Live Mumbai Maratha Protest: Bombay HC asks Manoj Jarange, his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm Mumbai Maratha Protest LIVE Updates: The stand-off over the Maratha quota issue showed no sign of resolving as 43-year-old activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast entered its fifth day on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Maratha protest continued as activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite hunger strike, demanding Maratha reservation, entered its fifth day on Tuesday, even as the Bombay High Court asked his supporters to vacate all streets in the city by noon and restore normalcy. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police served a notice to Jarange and his team, asking them to leave Azad Maidan, where he has been holding the protest. Jarange has been pressing for the inclusion of the Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category to avail reservation benefits. Thousands of his supporters from across Maharashtra have reached Mumbai in trucks and buses to participate in the agitation. Though some Maratha quota protesters shifted their trucks to designated parking spaces on Monday night, many of the vehicles were still parked at the CSMT square and on the connecting roads.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.