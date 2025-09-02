Manoj Jarange declares victory in Maratha quota stir, to leave protest site today | Top 10 developments Manoj Jarange declared victory in the Maratha quota protest after the Maharashtra government agreed to key demands, including issuing Kunbi caste certificates, leading to the end of his five-day hunger strike.

Mumbai:

In a pivotal moment for the Maratha quota movement, activist Manoj Jarange declared victory on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee accepted most of his demands. The announcement, made after a tense five-day hunger strike, sparked jubilant celebrations among his supporters gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government's commitment to implement key measures—including issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas—marked a significant step in resolving the long-standing Maratha quota agitation.

Here are the top 10 developments from the Maratha quota protest:

Victory announcement by Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange proclaimed victory after the Maharashtra government’s cabinet sub-committee, led by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, agreed to fulfil several key demands. This included the crucial issue of issuing Kunbi caste certificates for eligible Marathas, marking a breakthrough in the ongoing agitation.

Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas

The Maharashtra government has agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who can prove their eligibility, particularly through historical documents like the Hyderabad Gazette. The government will conduct proper inquiries to ensure fairness in this process.

Immediate implementation of the Hyderabad gazette

A major win for the protesters, the government confirmed that the Hyderabad Gazette, which is essential for defining eligibility for the Maratha community, will be implemented immediately. This will enable Marathas to avail of reservation benefits under the OBC category in jobs and education.

Satara Gazette to be enforced by next month

In a key development, the committee has assured that the Satara Gazette, which also plays a vital role in defining Maratha eligibility for reservation, will be enforced within a month. This will further strengthen the community’s claims for quotas in government services and educational institutions.

Cases against protesters to be withdrawn

The Maharashtra government pledged to withdraw cases filed against Maratha quota protesters by the end of September. This move aims to restore peace and bring justice to the families and individuals involved in the agitation.

Financial aid for families of deceased protesters

The government has already disbursed Rs 15 crore in financial assistance to the families of deceased protesters. It has committed to providing the remaining aid within a week. Additionally, government jobs will be provided to the eligible kin of the deceased based on their educational qualifications.

Legal recognition of Marathas and Kunbis as one community

The Maharashtra government is exploring legal avenues to issue a Government Resolution (GR) that will officially recognise Marathas and Kunbis as a single community. The process is expected to take two months as legal options are reviewed.

Bombay High Court's intervention

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court had directed Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 PM. However, after deliberations, the court allowed them to stay until the morning of September 3 to finalise the resolution with the government.

Court's concerns about law and order

The High Court expressed its dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's handling of the situation, noting that it had failed to implement earlier orders. The court warned that action would be taken against violators and emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order.

Jarange to leave Mumbai after resolution

After announcing the victory, Jarange declared that he would leave Mumbai by 9 PM on Tuesday, provided the Maharashtra government issues the necessary Government Resolutions (GRs) regarding the Maratha quota. His victory announcement marks the end of a tense and prolonged hunger strike that began on August 29, aimed at securing a 10% reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

The Maratha quota agitation, which has been ongoing for several years, gained momentum following Jarange’s hunger strike, which drew massive public support. With the government's latest moves and the formalisation of caste certificates, this development has brought the community closer to its long-awaited demands for justice and representation.