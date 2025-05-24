Maharashtra weather: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm forecast in Pune, orange alert issued The weather advisory also covers Kolhapur, Satara, and Raigad districts, where similar weather conditions are expected.

Pune:

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra’s Pune, warning of possible lightning and moderate rainfall in the next three hours. The advisory also covers Kolhapur, Satara, and Raigad districts, where similar weather conditions are expected.

According to the forecast, winds are likely to blow at speeds ranging between 40 to 50 km/h, which may lead to minor disruptions.

In light of the forecast, citizens have been urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions, especially those in open areas. The alert comes amid an active pre-monsoon weather pattern observed over parts of Maharashtra, marked by increasing humidity, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Orange alert for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and the ghats of Pune and Satara, with forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 60 kmph.

The weather department has forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 to 50 kmph across Konkan and Goa from May 23 to 29.