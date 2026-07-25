Who is Bijendra Gupta? Maharashtra TET paper leak mastermind arrested from Bihar

Bhiwadi:

The main accused in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case Bijendra Kumar Gupta has been arrested from Bihar by Bhiwandi Police. The Police has brought him to Pune airport today, July 25 from where he will be taken to Bhiwandi.

According to the police, Bijendra Gupta—the mastermind behind the Maharashtra TET paper leak—has previously been involved in paper leak cases across several states and has also been arrested in a murder case. Police state that Bijendra Gupta was arrested multiple times but would abscond after securing bail, subsequently becoming active in other states under an assumed identity.

Earlier, police have arrested Bijendra's wife, Suman Kumari, from Patna in connection with the paper leak case.

Maharashtra TET revised date

The state TET scheduled to be held on June 28 got cancelled following allegations of paper leak. The revised date will soon be announced.

More arrests in Maharashtra TET paper leak

The SIT investigating the Maharashtra TET paper leak case has already arrested three accused in connections with the paper leak. The alleged perpetrators are - Kapil Dahiya, Sonu Singh and Mithun Singh.

According to the police, Sonu Singh, a resident of Hajipur in Bihar, runs a photocopy shop in the local market. It is alleged that, acting on Bijendra Gupta's instructions, he prepared fake identity cards, printed the leaked paper, and made multiple copies at his shop. The police also recovered fake identity cards belonging to Bijendra Gupta from Sonu's possession. He was arrested from his shop.

Meanwhile, Mithun Singh is Bijendra Gupta's brother-in-law (wife's sister's husband), as their wives are biological sisters. It is alleged that he was part of the conspiracy and had traveled to Pune with Kapil Dahiya to look for potential buyers for the leaked TET paper. He was arrested in Patna.

How the paper leak was exposed?

Acting on a tip-off, Bhiwandi DCP Pawan Bansode launched a covert operation. During this, a police inspector contacted the accused by posing as a potential buyer. When the accused believed they had found a customer, they contacted Bijendra Gupta. Gupta then sent four sets of the leaked paper to Rajiv Kumar and Akash Kumar.

The police laid a trap at a hotel in Kongaon and arrested Dheeraj Singh, Akash Kumar, and Rajiv Kumar while they were attempting to sell the paper. According to the police, Kapil Dahiya—who was involved in the conspiracy—had already left for Pune by then in search of another buyer.

Also Read:

Who are the three accused arrested in Maharashtra TET paper leak case and what items recovered from them