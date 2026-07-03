Who are the three accused arrested in Maharashtra TET paper leak case and what items recovered from them

Mumbai:

The SIT investigating the Maharashtra TET paper leak case on Friday arrested three more accused. Among them is the wanted accused Kapil Dahiya, who is alleged to have sought out buyers for the leaked paper in the Kongaon area of ​​Bhiwandi. With these arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to seven.

Kapil Dahiya arrested in Punjab

A senior officer associated with the SIT told India TV that Kapil Dahiya had been absconding, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him. He was arrested in Pathankot, Punjab. Meanwhile, two others arrested for helping the main accused evade capture...

Sonu Singh also arrested

The police also arrested Sonu Singh and Mithun Singh on charges of helping the main accused, Bijendra Gupta, remain at large. According to the police, Sonu Singh, a resident of Hajipur in Bihar, runs a photocopy shop in the local market. It is alleged that, acting on Bijendra Gupta's instructions, he prepared fake identity cards, printed the leaked paper, and made multiple copies at his shop. The police also recovered fake identity cards belonging to Bijendra Gupta from Sonu's possession. He was arrested from his shop.

Mithun Singh, accused of involvement in conspiracy, arrested

According to the police, Mithun Singh is Bijendra Gupta's brother-in-law (wife's sister's husband), as their wives are biological sisters. It is alleged that he was part of the conspiracy and had traveled to Pune with Kapil Dahiya to look for potential buyers for the leaked TET paper. He was arrested in Patna.

Kapil Dahiya, Mithun Singh, and Sonu Singh were brought to Bhiwandi on Thursday, produced in court, and remanded to police custody until July 9. Four accused have already been arrested.

Earlier, the police had arrested Suman Kumari, the wife of Bijendra Gupta, from Patna. Meanwhile, Dheeraj Singh, Akash Kumar, and Rajiv Kumar were arrested on June 27 in Kongaon on charges of arriving to sell the leaked TET question paper. All four accused are in police custody until July 6.

According to the police, Kapil Dahiya—a close associate of Bijendra Gupta—had come to Kongaon with Dheeraj Singh to look for buyers for the paper. However, he left for Pune a day before the arrests took place. Upon learning of the arrests of Dheeraj, Akash, and Rajiv, he allegedly took a flight to Delhi and subsequently went underground.

The police allege that Suman Kumari maintained contact with her absconding husband via an app-based messaging platform and did not cooperate with the investigation. According to an official associated with the probe, Suman Kumari learned about the paper leak when she overheard Bijendra Gupta discussing the racket with an associate over the phone.

How the paper leak was exposed?

Acting on a tip-off, Bhiwandi DCP Pawan Bansode launched a covert operation. During this, a police inspector contacted the accused by posing as a potential buyer. When the accused believed they had found a customer, they contacted Bijendra Gupta. Gupta then sent four sets of the leaked paper to Rajiv Kumar and Akash Kumar.

The police laid a trap at a hotel in Kongaon and arrested Dheeraj Singh, Akash Kumar, and Rajiv Kumar while they were attempting to sell the paper. According to the police, Kapil Dahiya—who was involved in the conspiracy—had already left for Pune by then in search of another buyer.

Investigation reveals Bijendra Gupta's criminal record

According to the police, Bijendra Gupta—the mastermind behind the Maharashtra TET paper leak—has previously been involved in paper leak cases across several states and has also been arrested in a murder case. Police state that Bijendra Gupta was arrested multiple times but would abscond after securing bail, subsequently becoming active in other states under an assumed identity. Currently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is searching for him across several states.

List of items recovered from arrested accused

During the briefing, DCP Pawan Bansode stated that the police recovered TET exam papers, a printer, and other electronic devices from the possession of Kapil Dahiya. Additionally, copies of the TET exam papers in Hindi, Marathi, and English were found on Sonu Singh's computer.

All these documents have been sent to the Education Department to verify whether they are indeed the papers that were leaked. Forged documents also recovered. The police also seized three hard disks from the accused. Furthermore, a forged PAN card, Aadhaar card, and driving license issued in the name of 'Abhishek Mahto'—but bearing the photograph of the alleged mastermind, Bijendra Gupta—were recovered. According to the police, Sonu Singh and Mithun Singh helped Bijendra Gupta flee by picking him up in their car from Samastipur.

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